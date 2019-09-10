Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Français
Sep 10, 2019, 15:49 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive at Rideau Hall for a meeting with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada. He will be accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability.
Rideau Hall
1 Sussex Drive
Notes for media:
