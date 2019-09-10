Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Rideau Hall for a meeting with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada. He will be accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability. 



Rideau Hall

1 Sussex Drive



  • Open coverage
  • Media should arrive no later than 9:10 a.m.

