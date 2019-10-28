Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Oct 28, 2019, 21:30 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister will meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, to confirm he intends to form government.



Rideau Hall

1 Sussex Drive



Closed to media.

