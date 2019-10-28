Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Oct 28, 2019, 21:30 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
The Prime Minister will meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, to confirm he intends to form government.
|
Rideau Hall
|
1 Sussex Drive
|
Closed to media.
