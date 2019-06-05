Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, June 6, 2019 Français

June 5, 2019

Note: All times local

London, United Kingdom


8:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Deauville, France.




Deauville, France

10:10 a.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Deauville, France.



Deauville Normandie Airport

14130 Saint-Gatien-des-Bois



Courseulles-sur-Mer, France


11:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of France, Édouard Philippe.



Multifunction Room  

Juno Beach Centre

Voie des Français Libres




12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the D-Day 75th Anniversary Canadian National Commemorative Ceremony, and will deliver remarks. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan will be in attendance.



Juno Beach

Voie des Français Libres




6:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the D-Day 75th Anniversary French International Commemorative Ceremony, and will deliver remarks. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan will be in attendance.



Juno Beach

Voie des Français Libres



