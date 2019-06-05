Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, June 6, 2019 Français
Jun 05, 2019, 17:08 ET
OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
London, United Kingdom
8:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Deauville, France.
Closed to media.
Deauville, France
10:10 a.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Deauville, France.
Deauville Normandie Airport
14130 Saint-Gatien-des-Bois
Courseulles-sur-Mer, France
11:40 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of France, Édouard Philippe.
Multifunction Room
Juno Beach Centre
Voie des Français Libres
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the D-Day 75th Anniversary Canadian National Commemorative Ceremony, and will deliver remarks. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan will be in attendance.
Juno Beach
Voie des Français Libres
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the D-Day 75th Anniversary French International Commemorative Ceremony, and will deliver remarks. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan will be in attendance.
Juno Beach
Voie des Français Libres
