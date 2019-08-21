Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 22, 2019 Français Français

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


9:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and United States Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be in attendance.




West Block


Parliament Hill



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


10:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Canada's Chief Science Advisor, Dr. Mona Nemer.



