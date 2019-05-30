Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, May 31, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Note: All times local

Quebec City, Quebec



9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' (FCM) 2019 Annual Conference. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan will be in attendance.



Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage for FCM-accredited media. For accreditation, please contact media@fcm.ca.
  • Media are asked to present themselves to Room 202 no later than 7:30 a.m.


9:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Laval, Marc Demers.



Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for FCM-accredited media
  • Media are asked to present themselves to Room 202 no later than 9:35 a.m.


10:05 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Calgary, Naheed Nenshi.



Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for FCM-accredited media
  • Media are asked to present themselves to Room 202 no later than 9:55 a.m.


10:25 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Winnipeg, Brian Bowman.



Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for FCM-accredited media
  • Media are asked to present themselves to Room 202 no later than 10:15 a.m.


10:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti.



Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for FCM-accredited media
  • Media are asked to present themselves to Room 202 no later than 10:35 a.m.


11:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with municipal leaders. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan will be in attendance.



Centre des congrès de Québec

1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for FCM-accredited media
  • Media are asked to present themselves to Room 202 no later than 11:15 a.m.

