Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, May 31, 2019 Français
May 30, 2019, 17:06 ET
OTTAWA, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
|
Quebec City, Quebec
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' (FCM) 2019 Annual Conference. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan will be in attendance.
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
|
9:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Laval, Marc Demers.
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
|
10:05 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Calgary, Naheed Nenshi.
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
|
10:25 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Winnipeg, Brian Bowman.
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
|
10:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti.
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
|
11:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with municipal leaders. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan will be in attendance.
|
Centre des congrès de Québec
|
1000, boulevard René-Lévesque Est
|
Notes for media:
|
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article