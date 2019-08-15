Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, August 16, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia


9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will host a roundtable discussion about supporting young women in science, trades, and technology occupations. Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan will be in attendance.




Boardroom

NSCC Ivany Campus


80 Mawiomi Place



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage of opening remarks
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. and present themselves to Room 5339, on the 5th floor.

