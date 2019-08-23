Media Advisory - Innovative Saskatchewan businesses and organizations receive federal support to develop new products and create new jobs

REGINA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an announcement by the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, that will benefit businesses and not-for-profit organizations in Saskatchewan.

Date: Monday, August 26, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. local time



Location: Dot Technology Corp

1 South Plains Road West

Emerald Park, Saskatchewan

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Rhonda Laing, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, 306-975-5944, rhonda.laing@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

