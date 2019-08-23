Media Advisory - Innovative Saskatchewan businesses and organizations receive federal support to develop new products and create new jobs Français
Aug 23, 2019, 16:34 ET
REGINA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an announcement by the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, that will benefit businesses and not-for-profit organizations in Saskatchewan.
Date:
Monday, August 26, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. local time
Location:
Dot Technology Corp
For further information: Rhonda Laing, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, 306-975-5944, rhonda.laing@canada.ca
