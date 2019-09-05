Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement on Tsawwassen First Nation

TSAWWASSEN FIRST NATION, BC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.



Date: Friday, September 6, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT



Location: Tsawwassen First Nation Sports Field

2331 Tsawwassen Drive, Tsawwassen, BC V4M 4G2

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada



SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Pamela D'souza, Communications Manager, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 250-896-3755, pamela.dsouza@gov.bc.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

