Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement on Tsawwassen First Nation Français
Sep 05, 2019, 14:55 ET
TSAWWASSEN FIRST NATION, BC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
|
Date:
|
Friday, September 6, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. PDT
|
Location:
|
Tsawwassen First Nation Sports Field
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Pamela D'souza, Communications Manager, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 250-896-3755, pamela.dsouza@gov.bc.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article