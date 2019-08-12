Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Yellowknife Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 12, 2019, 14:30 ET

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs.

Date:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019


Time: 

11:30 a.m. (MDT)


Location:

Government of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly – Outdoor Teepee

4517 48 Street


Yellowknife, Northwest Territories 

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Jay Boast, Communications Planning Specialist, Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, Government of the Northwest Territories, 867-767-9162 ext. 21044, Jay_boast@gov.nt.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Yellowknife

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 12, 2019, 14:30 ET