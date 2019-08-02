Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Wolfville

WOLFVILLE, NS, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Regional Development; Keith Irving, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings South; and Jeff Cantwell, Mayor of Wolfville.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ADT)



Location: Council Chambers, Town of Wolfville

359 Main Street

Wolfville, Nova Scotia

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Krista Higdon, Municipal Affairs and Housing, Media Relations Advisor, Tel: 902-722-1461, Cell: 902-220-6619, Krista.Higdon@novascotia.ca; Jeff Cantwell, Mayor, Town of Wolfville, Tel: 902-698-1676, jcantwell@wolfville.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

