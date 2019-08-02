Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Wolfville Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 02, 2019, 15:30 ET

WOLFVILLE, NS, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Regional Development; Keith Irving, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings South; and Jeff Cantwell, Mayor of Wolfville.

Date:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. (ADT)


Location:

Council Chambers, Town of Wolfville
359 Main Street
Wolfville, Nova Scotia 

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Krista Higdon, Municipal Affairs and Housing, Media Relations Advisor, Tel: 902-722-1461, Cell: 902-220-6619, Krista.Higdon@novascotia.ca; Jeff Cantwell, Mayor, Town of Wolfville, Tel: 902-698-1676, jcantwell@wolfville.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Wolfville

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 02, 2019, 15:30 ET