Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Winnipeg
Jul 22, 2019, 15:00 ET
WINNIPEG, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m. CDT
Location:
Winnipeg Airports Authority Administration Building
Special instructions:
Please park in the economy parking lot and enter the Administration Building through the north courtyard doors.
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
