Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Winnipeg

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jul 22, 2019, 15:00 ET

WINNIPEG, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Date:

Tuesday, July 23, 2019


Time:

2:00 p.m. CDT


Location:

Winnipeg Airports Authority Administration Building
Reception Area, 2nd floor
2000 Wellington Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba

Special instructions:
Please park in the economy parking lot and enter the Administration Building through the north courtyard doors.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Winnipeg

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jul 22, 2019, 15:00 ET