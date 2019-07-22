Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. CDT



Location: Winnipeg Airports Authority Administration Building

Reception Area, 2nd floor

2000 Wellington Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Special instructions:

Please park in the economy parking lot and enter the Administration Building through the north courtyard doors.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

