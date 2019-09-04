Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Deputy Premier of Yukon and Minister responsible for the Yukon Energy Corporation; Andrew Hall, President and CEO of Yukon Energy; and John McConnell, President, Director and CEO of Victoria Gold Corp.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (PDT)



Location: Main Foyer of the Government of Yukon Main Administration Building

2071 2nd Avenue

Whitehorse, Yukon

