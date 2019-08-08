Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Trenton

TRENTON, NS, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal on behalf of Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; and Shannon MacInnis, Mayor of Trenton.

Date: Friday, August 9th, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ADT)



Location: 119 Park Road

Trenton Park (Park entrance)

Trenton, Nova Scotia

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Krista Higdon, Communications, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Mobile: 902-220-6619, krista.hidgon@novascotia.ca; Shannon MacInnis, Mayor of Trenton, 902-759-0301, shannon.macinnis@trenton.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

