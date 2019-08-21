Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Trent Lakes Français

Aug 21, 2019, 13:00 ET

TRENT LAKES, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Janet Clarkson, Mayor of the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Date:

Friday, August 23, 2019


Time:

11:00 a.m. EDT


Location:

Cavendish Community Centre
18 Community Complex Drive
Trent Lakes, Ontario 

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Janet Clarkson, Mayor of Trent Lakes, Office 705-731-9410, Personal: 705-657-2225, jclarkson@trentlakes.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

