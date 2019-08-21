Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Trent Lakes

TRENT LAKES, ON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Janet Clarkson, Mayor of the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Date: Friday, August 23, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT



Location: Cavendish Community Centre

18 Community Complex Drive

Trent Lakes, Ontario

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Janet Clarkson, Mayor of Trent Lakes, Office 705-731-9410, Personal: 705-657-2225, jclarkson@trentlakes.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

