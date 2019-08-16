Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding erosion protection with James Maloney, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto-Danforth; John Tory, Mayor of Toronto; James Pasternak, Chair of the City's Infrastructure and Environment Committee and Councillor for Ward 6, York Centre; and John MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Region Conservation Authority.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT



Location: Humber Bay Park West

225 Humber Bay Park Road West

Toronto, Ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Lawvin Hadisi, Office of the Mayor, 416-338-3217, Lawvin.Hadisi@toronto.ca; Shane Gerard, Strategic Communications, City of Toronto, 416-397-5711, Shane.Gerard@toronto.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

