Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Toronto

TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement about flood mitigation with the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Member of Parliament for York South­­–Weston and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto.

Date:

Monday, June 10, 2019

Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT

Location:

York Recreation Centre
115 Black Creek Drive
Toronto, Ontario

