Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Toronto Français
Jun 07, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement about flood mitigation with the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Member of Parliament for York South–Weston and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto.
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 10, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
York Recreation Centre
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Kris Scheuer, Senior Communications Coordinator, Strategic Communications, City of Toronto, 416-906-3935, kris.scheuer@toronto.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article