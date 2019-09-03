Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding waterfront erosion protection with Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Member of Parliament for Beaches—East York, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Jennifer Innis, Chair of the Board of Directors, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT



Location: Woodbine Beach Bathing Station

Woodbine Beach

1675 Lakeshore Boulevard East

Toronto, Ontario

