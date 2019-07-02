Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Tappen Français

TAPPEN, BC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding major improvements to the regional and national highway system in British Columbia with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development.

Date:

Wednesday, July 3, 2019


Time:

12:00 p.m. [PDT]


Location:

Tappen Community Hall
North Bay IR#5
751 Tappen Subdivision Road
Tappen, BC 

