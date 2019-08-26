Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Strathroy

STRATHROY, ON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event about a disaster mitigation initiative with Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport and to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Brian McDougall, General Manager of the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority.

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT



Location: St. Clair Region Conservation Authority Office

205 Mill Pond Cres.,

Strathroy, Ontario N7G 3P9

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Donna Blue, Manager of Communications, St. Clair Region Conservation Authority, dblue@scrca.on.ca, 519-245-3710 (ext. 219); Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

