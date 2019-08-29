Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in St. George

ST. GEORGE, NB, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure event regarding important water infrastructure projects with Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Member of Legislative Assembly for Fundy–The Isles–Saint John West; and, Crystal Cook, Mayor of the Town of St. George.



Date: Friday, August 30, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. ADT Location: 180 L'Etete Road

St. George, New Brunswick Rain Location: The Beacon Youth Centre

14 Main Street

St. George, New Brunswick

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Bruce Macfarlane, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, Bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

