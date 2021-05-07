SCOTCHFORT, PE, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement regarding active transportation and social infrastructure for the Abegweit First Nation with the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and Chief Roderick W. Gould Jr. of the Abegweit First Nation.

Date: Monday, May 10, 2021



Time: 10:00 a.m. ADT



Location: Abegweit First Nation Administration Office

31 Kitpu Street

Scotchfort, Prince Edward Island

Media are required to preregister their attendance by emailing [email protected] by 4 p.m. ADT on Friday, May 7th. Space onsite may be limited to ensure physical distancing is possible. Masks will be required at all times.

Member of the public are invited to watch the event live on the Government of Prince Edward Island Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/govpe/.

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Autumn Tremere, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-368-5112, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

