Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint JohnRothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Gary Crossman, Member of the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly for Hampton.

Date:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019


Time:

1:30 p.m. ADT


Location:

Mispec Beach Park
3266 Mispec Road
Saint John, New Brunswick

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Paul Bradley, Director of Communications, Corporate Communications Unit, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, 506-453-4138, paul.bradley@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

