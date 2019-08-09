Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in North Kawartha

NORTH KAWARTHA, ON, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development, Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Carolyn Amyotte, Mayor of the Township of North Kawartha.

Date:

Monday, August 12, 2019


Time:

2:00 p.m. EDT


Location:

Municipal Boat Launch at Stoney Lake
610 Mt. Julian Viamede Road
(Off of Highway 28 North)
Woodview, ON


In case of inclement weather:

Mt. Viamede Resort
595 Mt Julian Viamede Road
Woodview, ON K0L 3E0

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Alana Solman, CAO, Township of North Kawartha, 705-656-4445 ext.236, a.solman@northkawartha.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

