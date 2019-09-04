Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Niagara Region

WELLAND, ON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event for the Niagara Region with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre; Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines; Jim Bradley, Chair of Niagara Region; Frank Campion, Mayor of Welland; Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St. Catharines; Terry Ugulini, Mayor of the City of Thorold; Dr. Gervan Fearon, President and Vice-Chancellor of Brock University; and Doug Hamilton, Chairman of the 2021 Canada Games.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Welland International Flatwater Centre

16 Townline Tunnel Road

Welland, ON

