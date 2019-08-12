Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in New Brunswick Français

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe; and Mayor Dawn Arnold.

Date:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019
   

Time:

2:30 p.m. (ADT)
   

Location:

Twin Oaks Drive near parking lot of
École Le Sommet, 701 Ryan St.
Moncton, New Brunswick
E1G 5R2
Parking available in the school parking lot

