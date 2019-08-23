Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Neil's Harbour Français
Aug 23, 2019, 10:30 ET
INDIAN BROOK, NS, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan.
|
Date:
|
Monday, August 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. (ADT)
|
Location:
|
North Shore & District Fire Hall
|
46177 Cabot Trail
|
Indian Brook, Nova Scotia
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: please contact: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
