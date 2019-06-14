Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in McNab/Braeside Français
Jun 14, 2019, 13:00 ET
MCNAB/BRAESIDE, ON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Joanne Vanderheyden, Second Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 17, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
Murray Yantha Community Centre
|
2476 Russet Drive
|
Arnprior, Ontario
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, media@fcm.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
