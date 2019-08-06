Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Lévis

LÉVIS, QC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Marie-Eve Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, Bas-Saint-Laurent, and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region; and Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m.



Location: Place de la Coopération

200 des Commandeurs Street

Lévis, Quebec

In case of rain, the event will take place at the STLévis garage, 1100 Saint-Omer Street, Lévis

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Sarah Bigras, Press Secretary, Office of Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, Tel: 418-643-6980; Amélie Dionne, Communications Director, Office of the Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, Tel.: 418-691-5650; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca; Relations avec les médias, Direction des communications, Ministère des Transports du Québec, Tél. : 418 644-4444, Montréal : 514 873-5600, Sans frais : 1 866 341-5724

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

