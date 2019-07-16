Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Halifax Français
Jul 16, 2019, 09:50 ET
HALIFAX, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality; and Dave Reage, Director of Halifax Transit.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. (ADT)
|
Location:
|
Grand Parade
|
Barrington Street at George Street
|
Halifax, Nova Scotia
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Brynn Langille, Senior Communications Advisor, Halifax Regional Municipality, 902-490-3912, langilb@halifax.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
