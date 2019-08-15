Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Edmunston

EDMUNDSTON, NB, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding flood mitigation with René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Date: Friday, August 16, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. ADT



Location: Centre Communautaire de Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska

569 chemin Toussaint

Edmundston, New Brunswick

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Jeremy Trevors, Communications Officer, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Ph.: 506-453-5912, Cell: 506-478-4175, jeremy.trevors@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

