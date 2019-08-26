Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Edmonton Français
Aug 26, 2019, 16:55 ET
EDMONTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Mayor Don Iveson.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. (MDT)
|
Location:
|
Francis Winspear Centre for Music
|
Main Lobby
|
4 Sir Winston Churchill Square
|
Edmonton, AB
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Cheryl Oxford, Communications Manager, Office of Mayor Don Iveson, 780-496-8104, cheryl.oxford@edmonton.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
