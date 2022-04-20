CORNWALL, PE, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an important infrastructure announcement with Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Her Worship Minerva McCourt, Mayor of the Town of Cornwall.

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022



Time: 11:30 a.m. ADT



Location: Cornwall Town Hall

15 Mercedes Drive

Cornwall, Prince Edward Island, C0A 1H0

Public health protocols are in effect. Please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here, practice good hand washing and wear a mask while indoors.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; April Gallant, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Prince Edward Island, 902-368-5112, [email protected]; Tracey MacLean, Engagement and Communications, Town of Cornwall, 902-367-5999, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]