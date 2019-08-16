Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Conestogo Français

CONESTOGO, ON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Murray Martin, Councillor for Ward 3, on behalf of Sandy Shantz, Mayor of Woolwich Township.

Date:

Monday, August 19, 2019


Time:

11:00 a.m. EDT


Location:

Conestogo Community Park
26 Evening Star Lane
Conestogo, ON         

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Jared Puppe, Director of Infrastructure Services, 519-669-1647, ext. 6029, jpuppe@woolwich.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

