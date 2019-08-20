Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Charlottetown

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding community and social infrastructure investments with Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Premier Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island.

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019



Time: 2:30 p.m. (ADT)



Location: Dominion Building

97 Queen Street

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-996-4649, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-314-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

