Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Cape Breton

SYDNEY, NS, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding public infrastructure in Nova Scotia with Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister Responsible for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions, on behalf of Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables; and Leroy Denny, Chief of the Eskasoni First Nation.

Date: Monday, June 27, 2022



Time: 12:00 p.m. (noon) ADT



Location: Eskasoni Cold Logistics

440 Keltic Drive

Sydney, Nova Scotia





