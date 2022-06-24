Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Cape Breton
Jun 24, 2022, 13:00 ET
SYDNEY, NS, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding public infrastructure in Nova Scotia with Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister Responsible for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions, on behalf of Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables; and Leroy Denny, Chief of the Eskasoni First Nation.
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 27, 2022
|
Time:
|
12:00 p.m. (noon) ADT
|
Location:
|
Eskasoni Cold Logistics
|
440 Keltic Drive
|
Sydney, Nova Scotia
