Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Bryenton

BRYENTON, NB, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding road improvements with Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 8:30 a.m. ADT



Location: Ferguson Presbyterian Church

4611 NB-108

Miramichi, New Brunswick

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Kendra Wilcox, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-549-8856, kendra.wilcox@canada.ca; Paul Bradley, Director of Communications, Corporate Communications Unit, Transportation and Infrastructure, 506-453-4138, Paul.Bradley@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

