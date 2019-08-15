Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Bracebridge Français
Aug 15, 2019, 14:00 ET
BRACEBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Graydon Smith, Mayor of the Town of Bracebridge.
Date:
Friday, August 16, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m. EDT
Location:
Black Bridge
In case of inclement weather:
City Council Chambers
Web: Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; John Sisson, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Bracebridge, 705-645-6319, ext. 229, jsisson@bracebridge.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
