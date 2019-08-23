Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Alma

ALMA, NB, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mike Holland, Minister of Energy and Resource; and Her Worship Kristin Shortt, Mayor of the Village of Alma.

Date: Monday, August 26, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. ADT



Location: Alma Activity Centre

8 School Street

Village of Alma, New Brunswick

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Bruce Macfarlane, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, Bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

