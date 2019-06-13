Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for the Société du Port de Valleyfield Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 13, 2019, 13:20 ET

VALLEYFIELD, QC, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transport.

Date:

Friday, June 14, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. 


Location:

Société du Port de Valleyfield

950 Gérard-Cadieux Boulevard

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, J6T 6L4     

Note: Check in at the guardhouse at the entrance of the Société du Port de Valleyfield. Government-issued photo ID is required to access the site.

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada

     

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Sarah Bigras, Press Secretary, Office of Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, Tel: 418-643-6980; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for the Société du Port de Valleyfield

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 13, 2019, 13:20 ET