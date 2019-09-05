Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for the Lower Laurentians Français
Sep 05, 2019, 11:00 ET
DEUX-MONTAGNES, QC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with Linda Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, Denis Martin, Mayor of Deux-Montagnes, and Sonia Paulus, Mayor of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.
|
Date:
|
Friday, September 6, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Location:
|
25, 13th Avenue
|
Deux-Montagnes, Quebec, J7R 3T3
|
In case of rain:
|
City Hall
|
803 chemin d'Oka
|
Deux-Montagnes, Quebec, J7R 1L8
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca
