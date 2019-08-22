Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for the Gaspé Region

PABOS MILLS, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Date: Monday, August 26, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m.



Location: Site du Bourg de Pabos

75 Chemin de la Plage

Pabos Mills, Quebec, G0C 2J0

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

