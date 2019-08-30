Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and the Canadian Roots Exchange

SASKATOON, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Max FineDay, Executive Director of Canadian Roots Exchange.

Date: September 3, 2019

Time: 11:15 a.m. (CST)

Where:

Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre

University of Saskatchewan

5 Campus Drive

Saskatoon, SK

S7N 5A5

Follow us on Twitter:

Minister Carolyn Bennett

GovCan - Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; Eagleclaw Thom, Communications Manager, Canadian Roots Exchange, 306-581-7455, eagleclaw@canadianroots.ca; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

