Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and the Anishinabek Nation
Aug 22, 2019, 09:26 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare.
Date: August 23, 2019
Time: 10 a.m. (EDT)
Where:
208 St. Mary's River Drive,
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
P6A 5V4
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca; Cindy Males, Governance Communications Coordinator, Anishinabek Nation, 705-303-2157, cindy.males@anishinabek.ca
