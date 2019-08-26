Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and self-governing Indigenous Governments Français
Aug 26, 2019, 16:15 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement on a new collaborative fiscal policy with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and self-governing Indigenous governments.
|
Date:
|
August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
6 p.m. (PDT)
|
Where:
|
Bill Reid Gallery
|
639 Hornby Street
|
Vancouver, BC
|
V6C 2G3
Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Carolyn Bennett
GovCan - Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
Share this article