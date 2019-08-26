Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and self-governing Indigenous Governments Français

News provided by

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

Aug 26, 2019, 16:15 ET

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement on a new collaborative fiscal policy with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and self-governing Indigenous governments.

Date:

August 27, 2019


Time:

6 p.m. (PDT)


Where:

Bill Reid Gallery

639 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2G3

           

