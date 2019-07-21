Media advisory - Important announcement with Canada and Oromocto First Nation Français
Jul 21, 2019, 19:03 ET
OROMOCTO FIRST NATION, NB, July 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Shelly Sabattis of Oromocto First Nation.
Date: July 22, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. (ADT)
Where: First Avenue Subdivision
Oromocto First Nation, New Brunswick
Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Carolyn Bennett
GovCan - Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
Share this article