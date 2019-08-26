Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada and four of the Tiyt Tribe First Nations

HOPE, BC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Chief Clem Seymour of Seabird Island, Chief Ken Hansen of Yale First Nation, Chief Rhoda Peters of Chawathil First Nation and Siyá:m Shane James of Shxw'ōwhámel First Nation.

Date: August 27, 2019

Time: 12:30 p.m. (PDT)

Where: Ts'qo:ls Village (Telte Yet Campsite)

600 Water Ave,

Hope, BC

V0X 1L0

Follow us on Twitter:

Minister Carolyn Bennett

GovCan - Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002, CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

