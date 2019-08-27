Media Advisory - Greg Fergus, PS to the President of Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull - Aylmer, will make an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull – Aylmer, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 28, 2019

Time: 10 a.m.

Location:

Assemblée des groupes de femmes d'interventions régionales (AGIR)

Room 105

109 Wright Street

Gatineau, Québec

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

