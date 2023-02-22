Media Advisory - Government of Canada to provide disaster recovery funding to British Columbia for November 2021 storm Français
Feb 22, 2023, 11:51 ET
ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, as he makes an announcement regarding federal disaster recovery funding for British Columbia.
He will be joined by the Honourable Bowinn Ma, BC Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and His Worship Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford.
Following the announcement, Minister Blair, Minister Ma, and Mayor Siemens will take questions from the media.
Date
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time
11:00 a.m. PST
Location
No. 4 Road at the canal (between Interprovincial Highway and Dixon Road)
Abbotsford, British Columbia
Enter through the interprovincial highway, No 4 Road
https://goo.gl/maps/PJnvQo7M5pCAbfus7
* Media to park off the No. 4 Road
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]
Share this article