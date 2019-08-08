Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces investment in women's organization in Winnipeg Français
Aug 08, 2019, 11:58 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of a women's organization in Winnipeg.
The details are as follows:
Date: August 9, 2019
Time: 9 a.m.
Location:
West Central Women's Resource Centre
640 Ellice Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
All times are local.
SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality
For further information: Rosalyn Stevens, Special Assistant, Communications, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-7025; Joshua Kirkey, Manager, Communications Services, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6884
