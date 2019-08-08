Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces investment in women's organization in Winnipeg

OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of a women's organization in Winnipeg.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 9, 2019

Time: 9 a.m.

Location:

West Central Women's Resource Centre

640 Ellice Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Rosalyn Stevens, Special Assistant, Communications, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-7025; Joshua Kirkey, Manager, Communications Services, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6884

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

