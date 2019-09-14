Media Advisory - From A Pop-Up Park to a Mobile Skateboard and Scooter Park, the Final Edition of Open Streets TO Presented by CentreCourt in 2019 Has Something for Everyone

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Once again this Sunday, people traffic will replace car traffic as the streets become "paved parks" where people of all ages, abilities, and social, economic and ethnic backgrounds can get active and connect with their community and each other. Open Streets Presented By CentreCourt, the country's largest free recreation program, is back and Torontonians are invited to come together with their friends, neighbours and community leaders for a wide range of exciting and interactive hubs and activities, all while celebrating healthy lifestyles and emphasizing the importance of inclusion.



Inspired by a world-class program that encourages healthy behaviour, the final Open Streets in 2019 takes place this Sunday, September 15, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. This program repurposes existing public assets – namely our iconic streets – and provides access to free recreation space (on portions of Bloor and Yonge), focusing attention on the importance of physical activity.

Since 2014, more than 450,000 Torontonians have attended Open Streets.

Be sure to visit Open Streets Park, on Bloor, just east of Yonge. This Pop-Up Park comes together through a partnership with the City of Toronto's Parks, Forestry and Recreation Division and lululemon and demonstrates how paved parkland can help activate spaces and bring Torontonians together. The activities, programming and engagement will facilitate important discussions around the challenges and opportunities the City of Toronto faces in growing and enhancing Toronto's parkland.

Open Streets is presented by CentreCourt.

CentreCourt is a real estate company focused on the development of high-rise residential communities and has over 5,000 homes in various stages of development across the GTA. CentreCourt takes great pride in the positive impact its developments have on their homeowners and their communities.

The full Open Streets TO route runs along Bloor Street (East / West from Park Road – just west of Church Street – to Ossington Avenue); Yonge Street (North / South from Bloor Street to Queen Street). The program begins at 10:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm.

Media Availability

When: SUNDAY, September 15

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – B-Roll opportunities

11:45 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Spokespeople available for interview



Where: Intersection of Yonge and Bloor



Who: David Simor, Board Member, Open Streets Toronto

Kristyn Wong-Tam, Councillor, Ward 13

Mitch Gascoyne, CentreCourt

Photo and Interview Opportunities Available



Additional activities will include, among others:

Bloor and Yonge: Open Streets Park ( 10:00 am to 2:00 pm ), lululemon mass participation yoga class ( 11:00 am to 11:45 am ) and Official Bike Ride of Open Streets TO ( 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm )

Open Streets Park ( ), lululemon mass participation yoga class ( ) and Official Bike Ride of Open Streets TO ( ) Bloor and Bay: Live Green Toronto "Family Fun Zone" featuring green fun (e.g., making pollinator puppets, decorating reusable lunch bags and spinning the "Pollinator Wheel of Fun") ( 10:00 am to 2:00 pm )

Live Green Toronto "Family Fun Zone" featuring green fun (e.g., making pollinator puppets, decorating reusable lunch bags and spinning the "Pollinator Wheel of Fun") ( ) Bloor and Avenue: Massive, interactive mobile skateboard and scooter park, providing event-goers with all equipment and safety gear they require to test their abilities ( 10:00 am to 2:00 pm )

Massive, interactive mobile skateboard and scooter park, providing event-goers with all equipment and safety gear they require to test their abilities ( ) Yonge and Gerrard: Sidewalk Labs' Transformation Hub will include a pop-up park, face painting by local drag queens and a "Streets of the Future" chalk mural ( 10:00 am to 2:00 pm )

A full list of activity hub locations along the route can be seen here.

